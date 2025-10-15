Battery Materials Research Report 2025-2030: Market Led By Key Players Including BASF, POSCO Future M, Asahi Kasei, Umicore, And Sumitomo Metal Mining Driving Expansion And Strategic Collaborations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global battery materials market size is projected to grow from USD 83.95 billion in 2025 to USD 147.93 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7%. This expansion is fueled by the rising demand in electric vehicles, portable electronics, and energy storage systems, underpinned by increasing investments in production and recycling. The lead-acid battery segment holds the second-largest market share due to its application in automotive and industrial sectors, supported by advancements in battery technologies. North America ranks second in market share by volume, driven by EV adoption and renewable energy needs. Major players include BASF, POSCO Future M, and Sumitomo Metal Mining. The report provides strategic insights and market forecasts essential for stakeholders to navigate growth opportunities and competitive landscapes.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Material [Cathode (LFP, LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Anode, Electrolyte], Application (Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Portable Devices, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global battery materials market is projected to grow from USD 83.95 billion in 2025 to USD 147.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7%

The report aims to assist market leaders and new entrants by providing the most accurate estimates of revenue figures for the battery materials market and its segments. It is also designed to help stakeholders gain a better understanding of the market's competitive landscape, acquire insights to enhance their business positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, it enables stakeholders to gauge market trends and offers information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The battery materials market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the worldwide shift toward electrification, clean energy, and digital technology. Increasing demand for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and energy storage systems is boosting the need for high-performance materials. Governments and industries are making significant investments in battery production capacity, raw material sourcing, and recycling infrastructure.

BASF (Germany), POSCO Future M (South Korea), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Umicore (Belgium), and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan) are some of the major players in the battery materials market. These players have adopted agreements, joint ventures, expansions, and other strategies to increase their market share and business revenue.

Lead-acid segment, by battery type, is estimated to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The lead-acid segment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the battery materials market by value during the forecast period, due to its widespread use in automotive, industrial backup power, and off-grid energy storage applications. Its reliability, low cost, and well-established recycling infrastructure make it a preferred choice in developing regions and for applications that require high surge currents. Ongoing advancements in lead-acid battery design, including improved flooded and AGM technologies, are also driving market growth.

By application, the portable device segment will account for the second-largest share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The portable device segment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the battery materials market by value during the forecast period, driven by rising consumer demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and wireless accessories. This segment sustains steady battery usage. Advances in miniaturization, battery life, and fast-charging features are also increasing the need for high-performance, compact battery materials. As digital connectivity and mobile lifestyles expand worldwide, applications for portable devices are likely to contribute significantly to the battery material market.

The North America region is estimated to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period in terms of volume.

The North America region is expected to hold the second-largest share in the battery materials market by volume during the forecast period, driven by increasing EV adoption, renewable energy demand, and government support. The US leads with strong policies and a developed domestic supply chain, while Canada invests in lithium production, and Mexico draws major battery manufacturing due to its cost advantages. These factors collectively boost regional demand for battery materials, establishing North America as a key player in the global battery ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growth of HEVs, PHEVs, and EVs to Accelerate Demand for Lithium- Ion Batteries

High Demand for Lithium-Ion Technology in Renewable Energy Industry Growth in Consumer Electronic Devices

Restraints



Stringent Safety Requirements for Batteries During Operations Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

Opportunities



Use of Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

Innovation and Advances in Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Prices

Challenges

Overheating Issues of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Industry Trends

Case Study Analysis



Fportera Case Study with Toyota Lithium-Ion Batteries

Redwood Materials' Battery Metals Recovery Cuts Mine Mess Custom Lithium Battery Solution for Personal Electric Scooter

Technology Analysis



Key Technologies

High-Nickel Cathodes

Complementary Technologies Lithium Metal Batteries

Impact of Generative AI on Battery Materials Market



Data Collection and Structuring

Predictive Modeling of Material Properties

Generative Design of New Materials

Experimental Prioritization and Validation

Process Optimization in Material Manufacturing

Integration into Battery Systems

Battery Lifecycle and Recycling Continuous Learning and Feedback Loop

Trump Tariff Impact on Battery Materials Market



Key Tariff Rates Impacting Market

Price Impact Analysis

Key Impact on Various Regions

Impact on End-use Industries of Battery Materials Market

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Portable Devices

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Industrial Applications

Others

Lead-Acid Batteries

Automotive Sector

Industrial Applications Others

