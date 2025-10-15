AI In Insurance Claims Processing Market 2025-2029: Analysis Of Shares And Investment Opportunities In This Fast-Growing (28.4% CAGR) Global Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI in insurance claims processing market growth is driven by increasing demand for automation, the adoption of generative AI, and higher customer expectations for personalized digital experiences. Opportunities lie in hyper-automation, intelligent document processing, and advanced computer vision applications.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Insurance Claims Processing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The AI in Insurance Claims Processing Market is set to experience significant growth, projected to increase by USD 1.39 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 28.4% over this forecast period. This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

This detailed report provides up-to-date insights into the current market scenario, highlighting key trends and driving factors. It emphasizes the increasing demand for automation, advanced AI technologies, and the rising expectations for personalized digital claims processing experiences as primary growth drivers.

The expansion of generative AI for enhanced decision-making and customer experiences is a key factor fueling market growth. Other factors like hyper-automation, intelligent document processing at scale, and advanced computer vision for automated damage assessment are expected to generate substantial market demand.

An objective blend of primary and secondary research methods was used for this study, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. The report includes broad market size data, regional segmentation, and vendor landscapes, complemented by historic and forecast data.

Market Segmentation

Component:



Software Services

Deployment:



Cloud On-premises

Technology:



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision Others

Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

Areas Covered in the Report:



AI in Insurance Claims Processing Market Sizing

Market Forecast Industry Analysis

The report includes an extensive vendor analysis to assist clients in improving their market positions.

Key industry players include:



Amazon Web Services Inc.

Bdeo Technologies S.L.

Duck Creek Technologies LLC

FRISS

Google Cloud

Guidewire Software Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LexisNexis Legal and Professional

Microsoft Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Ravin AI Ltd.

SAS Institute Inc.

Shift Technology

Solera Holdings LLC

Tractable Ltd.

UiPath Inc. Verisk Analytics Inc.

Additionally, it provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges that could impact market growth, helping companies strategize effectively. The analysis synthesizes and summarizes data from multiple sources based on key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, offering a comprehensive and reliable market overview.

Complete with a full competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology, the research report employs both qualitative and quantitative research methods to forecast precise market growth.

