Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Army Kicks Off Janus Program for Mobile Nuclear Power by 2028

2025-10-15 04:02:57
(MENAFN) The US Army officially unveiled the Janus Program on Tuesday, a revolutionary effort designed to provide secure, mobile nuclear energy to military operations globally.

At the annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll emphasized the Army’s commitment to innovation, stating, "The US Army is leading the way on fielding innovative and disruptive technology."

Driscoll was accompanied by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Jeff Waksman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, to announce the initiative.

Highlighting the program’s ambition, Driscoll added, “We are shredding red tape and incubating next-generation capabilities in a variety of critical sectors, including nuclear power."

Energy Secretary Wright underscored the strategic importance of energy dominance, noting the US should outpace all nations: "because energy is not one sector of the economy. It’s the sector of the economy that enables everything."

This announcement follows President Donald Trump’s May executive order directing the Pentagon to establish a formal program to utilize nuclear power at military bases and for operational use. The directive, titled “Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security,” mandates the Army to "commence the operation of a nuclear reactor, regulated by the United States Army, at a domestic military base or installation no later than September 30, 2028."

