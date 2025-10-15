Fierce Fighting Erupts Between Afghan, Pakistani Forces In Paktika

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Local officials report that intense fighting has erupted between Afghan and Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in the Terewo and Wurmamay districts of southeastern Paktika province.

Maulvi Subhanullah Azam, information officer at the Khost Department of Information and Culture, said that around 11 a.m. in Terewo district, fierce clashes broke out at the Durand Line posts named“Qamruddin” and“Khan Mohammad,” with fresh reinforcements arriving in the area.

He added that simultaneous fighting has also begun at the“Lari” post in Wurmamay district.

The clashes follow fighting earlier this morning between Afghan and Pakistani forces in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, which reportedly resulted in casualties.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, wrote on X:“Early this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province using light and heavy weapons, resulting in the deaths of around 12 civilians and injuries to more than 100 others.”

He added that Afghan forces were compelled to launch a counteroffensive.

“As a result,” Mujahid said,“a large number of Pakistani soldiers were killed, their posts and bases captured, weapons and tanks seized, and most of their military installations destroyed.”

sa