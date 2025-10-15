Eritrea: Meeting To Empower Youth Workers In Assab
A meeting aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity and contribution of youth workers in the set-out development programs was conducted in the port city of Assab.
At the meeting, in which youth workers from various Government institutions took part, Mr. Osman Abdulkadir, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Southern Red Sea Region, gave a briefing focusing on enhancing productivity.
Noting the significant role of youth workers in the implementation of programs at their respective workplaces, Mr. Osman called on the participants to apply their knowledge and energy toward the execution of development programs.
Mr. Osman also highlighted the importance of organizing forums through which youth workers can share experiences with one another and expressed readiness to play due part in the effort.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment