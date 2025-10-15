Stalin's 'Anti-Hindi' War: DMK Govt's Move To Ban Hindi In Tamil Nadu Sets Internet Abuzz

The DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu, under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is reportedly preparing to table a bill today in the state assembly that would ban the use of Hindi in hoardings, boards, films and songs throughout the state. Though the move targets the presence of Hindi in public media and signage, government sources emphasise that the proposed law will be crafted to stay within constitutional limits.

An emergency meeting with legal experts was held by officials to ensure the draft bill addresses possible legal challenges.

Why is the DMK pushing this now?

DMK leaders argue that the bill is a response to what they describe as the imposition of Hindi over regional languages. Senior party leader T.K.S. Elangovan has said, "We won't do anything against the Constitution. We will abide by it. We are against the imposition of Hindi."

This proposed step is seen by many as part of a longstanding linguistic politics in Tamil Nadu, where resistance to Hindi imposition has deep roots in the state's political culture.

Critics, especially from the BJP, regard the move as political showmanship. BJP's Vinoj Selvam called the proposal“stupid and absurd,” and accused the DMK of using the language issue to divert attention from other controversies involving the state government.