Kabul Says 12 Civilians Killed, 100 Wounded In Pakistani Attack On Spin Boldak

The Taliban said on Wednesday that at least 12 civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded in a Pakistani military strike on Spin Boldak district in southern Kandahar province.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said in a post on X on Wednesday that Pakistani forces attacked the border district early in the morning using both light and heavy weapons. He said Taliban units“responded forcefully,” claiming that“many Pakistani soldiers were killed” and several of their posts and tanks were captured.

According to Taliban officials, the clashes began around 4 a.m. and continued until about 8 a.m. Local sources confirmed heavy cross-border fighting that caused casualties on both sides and inflicted damage on nearby civilian areas.

Medical staff in Kandahar told local media that at least 25 bodies and over 80 wounded had been brought to hospitals following the attack. Officials said many of the injured were women and children from residential areas near the border.

Pakistan has not yet commented on the Taliban's claims or the reported civilian deaths. The incident comes amid heightened border tensions following a series of deadly clashes and airstrikes in recent days.

The violence marks the latest escalation along the Durand Line, where fighting has flared repeatedly this month after Pakistan accused the Taliban of harboring militant groups behind attacks inside its territory - an allegation the Taliban denies.

Analysts warn the continued hostilities threaten to destabilize an already volatile region and undermine trade and humanitarian cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan unless both sides urgently move toward de-escalation and dialogue.

