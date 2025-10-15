403
S. Korea, US firms ink deal to develop STOL for UAV
(MENAFN) South Korean and American defense companies have signed an agreement to jointly develop a short take-off and landing (STOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), according to reports.
Hanwha Aerospace, a major South Korean defense contractor, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) of the US formalized the deal at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) defense exhibition in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
The partnership will focus on producing a prototype of the GE-STOL UAV, with plans for its maiden flight in 2027 and first delivery to an international customer in 2028.
"Leveraging our expertise in fighter jet engines, radar and avionics, Hanwha is ready to become a comprehensive unmanned aviation company," said Hanwha Aerospace President and CEO Son Jae-il.
As part of the initiative, Hanwha Aerospace intends to establish a domestic production facility for the GE-STOL UAV platform and invest 750 billion won ($527 million) into its broader unmanned aerial vehicle program.
