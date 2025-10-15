BJP Names Aga Mohsin, Devyani Rana As Candidates For Budgam, Nagrota By-Polls

Aga Mohsin and Devyani Rana – File photo

Srinagar- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a list issued by the BJP, the party's Central Election Committee has approved the names of Aga Syed Mohsin for the Budgam constituency (No. 27) and Devyani Rana for the Nagrota constituency (No. 77).

The announcement marks the BJP's formal entry into the electoral fray for the J&K bypolls, with both constituencies expected to witness high-stakes contests.