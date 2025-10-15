403
New nuclear program gets launched by US military
(MENAFN) The US Army officially launched the Janus Program on Tuesday — an effort to develop compact, transportable nuclear power systems intended to support military operations worldwide, according to reports.
Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll announced the initiative at the service’s annual meeting and framed it as a major push to bring advanced energy solutions to front-line forces. "The US Army is leading the way on fielding innovative and disruptive technology," Driscoll said. He was joined onstage by senior energy and Army installations officials for the announcement.
The new program aims to cut bureaucratic barriers and accelerate development of next-generation capabilities across several critical domains, including nuclear energy. “We are shredding red tape and incubating next-generation capabilities in a variety of critical sectors, including nuclear power," Driscoll added.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the strategic importance of energy dominance. "The US should have an energy advantage over every country in the world 'because energy is not one sector of the economy. It’s the sector of the economy that enables everything,'" he said.
The Janus rollout follows an executive order signed in May directing the Pentagon to create an official program of record for deploying nuclear energy at military sites and for operational use.
That order, titled “Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security,” instructed the department to "commence the operation of a nuclear reactor, regulated by the United States Army, at a domestic military base or installation no later than September 30, 2028," according to reports.
