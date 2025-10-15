Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Hosts Kickoff Of Azerbaijani-Belarusian Business Forum


2025-10-15 03:06:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus, Dmitry Pinevich, Deputy Executive Director of the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO, Tural Hajili, Deputy General Director for Foreign Economic Relations, "Minsk Branch of BelTPP" - Head of the Delegation "Presentation of the Export Potential of Belarus", Irina Ivanova, and others are taking part in the forum.

The event will also feature presentations by Emin Guliyev, the senior specialist of AZPROMO's investor department, Amir Shirinbayli, the deputy head of the secretariat of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and Roman Aleynikov, the head of the department for working with investors of the Great Stone Industrial Park.

Will be updated

MENAFN15102025000187011040ID1110198183

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search