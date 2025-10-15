Baku Hosts Kickoff Of Azerbaijani-Belarusian Business Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus, Dmitry Pinevich, Deputy Executive Director of the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO, Tural Hajili, Deputy General Director for Foreign Economic Relations, "Minsk Branch of BelTPP" - Head of the Delegation "Presentation of the Export Potential of Belarus", Irina Ivanova, and others are taking part in the forum.

The event will also feature presentations by Emin Guliyev, the senior specialist of AZPROMO's investor department, Amir Shirinbayli, the deputy head of the secretariat of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and Roman Aleynikov, the head of the department for working with investors of the Great Stone Industrial Park.

Will be updated