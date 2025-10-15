403
Renowned Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka Inspires AAFT's New Batch Of 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Fashion and Design began its orientation program for the new batch of 2025 with an inspiring and interactive session led by Rina Dhaka, celebrated fashion designer and Industry Dean of the school.
Known as one of India's leading designers, Rina Dhaka engaged the students with her unique and innovative ideas on fashion, highlighting the importance of creativity, individuality, and sustainability in shaping the future of the industry. She encouraged the budding designers to think beyond trends and focus on originality as the true essence of design.
While addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, emphasized: "Fashion is an expression of culture, creativity, and identity. It is one of the most powerful industries that influences lifestyles and global perspectives. With guidance from icons like Rina Dhaka, our students will be well-prepared to set new benchmarks."
The session infused energy and confidence among the students, setting the tone for an enriching academic journey at AAFT.
