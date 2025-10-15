403
Kuwait Schools Celebrates Greening Week To Promote Environmental Awareness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Muneerah AlRabiah
KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Schools across Kuwait celebrated "Greening Week" to promote environmental awareness among students and encourage the expansion of green spaces within school premises, supporting the country's vision for a sustainable environment.
The event witnessed wide participation from school administrations and students who planted trees and various plants in schoolyards, reflecting the Ministry of Education's commitment to sustainability and its role in fostering environmental responsibility among youth.
The celebration included awareness activities emphasizing the importance of tree planting in improving air quality and combating climate change, along with student competitions that displayed creativity and teamwork, reinforcing values of environmental citizenship and community engagement. (end)
