Panelists Emphasise Contribution Of Urban Transformation In Shaping Realty Sector's Future

Doha, Qatar: Participants in a panel discussion titled“Urban Transformation Across the Middle East: Regional Real Estate Trends Reshaping the Future,” held yesterday at the 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum, organised by Cityscape, emphasised the profound transformations taking place in the real estate sector in the Middle East, particularly in light of the increasing demand for various residential, commercial, and other spaces, as a result of the structural changes taking place in the region.

In this context, Senior Advisor at the Qatar Financial Centre, Diego P Iribarren, explained that the diverse investment opportunities available have repercussions for the development of the various types of real estate sector in Qatar and the region, and have led to increased demand for this sector and the injection of more investments into it.

For his part, Chief Investment Officer of Aruya Ventures and Co-Founder of Saraya Capital, Bernardo Retana, emphasized the profound transformations taking place in the real estate sector in the Arabian Gulf region, with the increasing movement to the region from various countries around the world, which has stimulated demand for housing. He pointed to the presence of major real estate brands.

On a separate note, Executive Director of Sales, New Murabba Development Company, Robert Pearce, noted that demographic shifts and the region's predominantly young population are contributing to the transformation taking place in the real estate sector.

He added that these transformations are also being driven by modern technology, which has undoubtedly revolutionized various activities related to the real estate sector.