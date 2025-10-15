403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Posts Increase in Q3 Foreign Exchange Trading
(MENAFN) South Korea experienced a notable rise in foreign exchange trading during the third quarter, driven by heightened demand for the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan, according to central bank data released Wednesday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) reported that the average daily turnover of foreign currencies and derivatives in the domestic interbank market reached $41.84 billion in July-September, marking an increase of $1.34 billion from the previous quarter.
This uptick was primarily fueled by robust demand for the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan, with daily average trading volumes climbing by $0.72 billion and $1.44 billion respectively over the quarter.
Conversely, activity in FX swaps declined by $0.48 billion compared to the prior quarter, falling to $18.22 billion in Q3. Similarly, transactions involving other derivatives—including currency swaps and options—decreased by $0.22 billion, settling at $2.53 billion.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) reported that the average daily turnover of foreign currencies and derivatives in the domestic interbank market reached $41.84 billion in July-September, marking an increase of $1.34 billion from the previous quarter.
This uptick was primarily fueled by robust demand for the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan, with daily average trading volumes climbing by $0.72 billion and $1.44 billion respectively over the quarter.
Conversely, activity in FX swaps declined by $0.48 billion compared to the prior quarter, falling to $18.22 billion in Q3. Similarly, transactions involving other derivatives—including currency swaps and options—decreased by $0.22 billion, settling at $2.53 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment