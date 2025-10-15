Doha To Host Sixth Islamic Conference Of Labour Ministers
Doha, Qatar: Doha is set to welcome ministers of labour and senior officials from across the Islamic world for the sixth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), taking place on October 15 and 16, 2025. The event is held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
This year's conference, themed“Local Experiences, Global Achievements: Success Stories in the Islamic World”, will bring together government ministers, heads of delegations, representatives from regional and international organisations, academics, and civil society actors to share knowledge, expertise, and best practices.
The gathering serves as a key platform for dialogue on strategies to develop labour markets, strengthen social protection systems, and enhance human capital across member states. Delegates will also review initiatives aimed at tackling unemployment, boosting skills, and supporting sustainable economic and social development.
The conference comes at a time when countries are increasingly focusing on human resource development, employment creation, digital transformation, and empowering national talent to lead various sectors and drive sustainable growth.
Participants will also discuss the importance of nationalisation programmes and fair recruitment practices, while coordinating efforts to support the labour sector in Palestine and alleviate the economic and social challenges faced by the Palestinian people.
The conference offers an opportunity to exchange experiences, highlight successes, and address the evolving challenges of global labour markets in the Islamic world.
