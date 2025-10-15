Qatar Foundation For Social Work Signs Cooperation Agreement With Akhlaquna Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Foundation for Social Work signed a cooperation agreement with the Akhlaquna initiative of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF). Launched by Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QF H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the initiative represents a model for strengthening the relationship between science and ethics.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the Qatar Foundation for Social Work and the Akhlaquna initiative in implementing joint awareness and media campaigns and disseminating positive values ​​​​in society. This is part of the 'Thank You 2025-2026' campaign, which kicks off this year under the theme of gratitude and appreciation.

It also seeks to activate community and media partnerships to serve the public interest and highlight the developmental role of the Foundation and its affiliated centers in promoting values ​​​​and ethics in Qatari society through participation in events and activities and the production of joint awareness content.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work by Director of the Communication Department at the Foundation, Noor Saleh Al Mohannadi, and on behalf of the Akhlaquna initiative by Project Manager at QF's Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation, Sheikha Al Zeyara, at the headquarters of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

On this occasion, Al Mohannadi emphasized that this cooperation falls within the framework of the Foundation's vision to enhance joint work with national entities aimed at serving the community and instilling positive values ​​among its members.

She explained that the cooperation with the Akhlaquna initiative represents a distinctive model of integration between national institutions in spreading ethical awareness and promoting positive behaviors. She noted that this step falls within the Qatar Foundation for Social Work's approach to supporting national initiatives that contribute to strengthening community cohesion and support its mission to empower the beneficiaries of its centers.

For her part, Sheikha Al Zeyara appreciated the constructive cooperation with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, noting that it represents an extension of the positive relations between the two parties in the areas of community awareness. She also stressed that this cooperation complements the positive results achieved over the past years between the Foundation, its centers, and the Akhlaquna initiative.