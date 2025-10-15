MECC, QNL Sign Mou For Cooperation In Climate Knowledge Exchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) and the Qatar National Library signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of environmental and climate knowledge exchange.

This comes within the framework of national efforts to solidify environmental culture in the community and support sustainable development goals. The MoU was signed by MECC Undersecretary H E Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Mahmoud, Executive Director of Qatar National Library Tan Huism.

The MoU aims to support joint cooperation in organising community initiatives and events that contribute to the dissemination of knowledge and the enhancement of environmental awareness, in addition to exploring opportunities for preparing knowledge-based and research content, exchanging educational and scientific materials, and cooperating in the fields of public relations, marketing, and joint promotion of programs and projects.

The MoU includes making lists of environmental books and references available at the Library in all languages accessible to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the possibility of using some electronic resources within the planned library to be established at the Ministry's headquarters, in addition to organizing introductory tours for Ministry employees to familiarize them with the Library's services and facilities.

The Memorandum also stipulates cooperation in capacity building through holding specialized workshops for Ministry employees on utilizing the Library's paper and electronic resources, as well as exchanging publications and providing technical consultations in the areas of restoring and digitizing environmental manuscripts and documents, and preserving electronic copies thereof, while giving the Qatar National Library priority to benefit from the duplicate works held by the Ministry.

Al Mahmoud affirmed that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar National Library is an important step to expand the areas of institutional cooperation

between national entities, noting that this partnership contributes to documenting and disseminating environmental knowledge and enhancing scientific research supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He explained that the signing of the MoU comes at a time when environmental challenges are increasing at both the local and global levels, which reflects Qatar's firm commitment to supporting environmental culture and sustainable development efforts.

Al Mahmoud emphasized that the Ministry was keen, through this partnership, to make the exchange of knowledge and expertise a fundamental axis of cooperation with the Qatar National Library, to develop research capabilities and support innovation in environmental fields.