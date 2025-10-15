Sidra Medicine To Host Paediatric Neuroscience Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host its 5th annual Paediatric Neuroscience Conference (PNC) from November 6 to 8 2025 at the Marriott Marquis City Centre in Doha, Qatar.

This year's conference will convene experts in paediatric neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care, neurogenetics, neuroradiology and related fields for three days of scientific exchange, clinical insight, and collaborative networking. The programme will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, case-based discussions, and interactive panels. Participants will explore cutting-edge developments in translational research, precision therapies, advanced imaging, minimally invasive surgical techniques, data-driven diagnostics, and multidisciplinary models of care.

PNC 2025 will feature a comprehensive program that will spotlight the latest breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex neurological and neurosurgical disorders in children, from exploring the epidemiology and mechanisms of neurological diseases to unveiling cutting-edge research, AI innovations, and transformative care models.

The annual conference reflects Sidra Medicine's broader mission to advance excellence in clinical care, research, and education.