Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sidra Medicine To Host Paediatric Neuroscience Conference

Sidra Medicine To Host Paediatric Neuroscience Conference


2025-10-15 02:10:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host its 5th annual Paediatric Neuroscience Conference (PNC) from November 6 to 8 2025 at the Marriott Marquis City Centre in Doha, Qatar.

This year's conference will convene experts in paediatric neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care, neurogenetics, neuroradiology and related fields for three days of scientific exchange, clinical insight, and collaborative networking. The programme will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, case-based discussions, and interactive panels. Participants will explore cutting-edge developments in translational research, precision therapies, advanced imaging, minimally invasive surgical techniques, data-driven diagnostics, and multidisciplinary models of care.

PNC 2025 will feature a comprehensive program that will spotlight the latest breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex neurological and neurosurgical disorders in children, from exploring the epidemiology and mechanisms of neurological diseases to unveiling cutting-edge research, AI innovations, and transformative care models.

The annual conference reflects Sidra Medicine's broader mission to advance excellence in clinical care, research, and education.

MENAFN15102025000063011010ID1110198025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search