Qatar, Sweden Strengthen Labour Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with senior Swedish labour officials as part of an official visit by a Qatari delegation aimed at deepening cooperation and advancing labour standards.

During her visit, Her Excellency met with Ingvar Mattson, Secretary-General of the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag); members of the Parliamentary Committee on the Labour Market; Lars Lööw, Director-General of the Swedish Work Environment Authority; and Irene Wennemo, Director-General of the National Mediation Institute.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, sharing insights on policies to improve working conditions, and enhancing social protection frameworks for employees. Mechanisms for knowledge exchange and sustainable labour practices were also explored. The delegation reviewed opportunities for collaboration in key sectors, including labour dispute resolution, occupational safety and health, and capacity-building programmes designed to train and upskill professionals within Qatar's labour system.

Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani also participated in a high-level roundtable with leaders of Sweden's major trade unions, organised as part of the Ministry's visit.

The roundtable brought together Johan Lindholm, President of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO); Göran Arrius, Chair of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Associations (SACO); and Victoria Kirchhoff, First Vice Chairwoman of the Swedish Confederation of Professional Employees (TCO).

The dialogue focused on strengthening institutional partnerships, identifying new avenues of cooperation, and exchanging expertise in social dialogue, labour relations, and worker welfare - all aimed at fostering fair, safe, and inclusive workplaces.