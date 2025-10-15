403
Galgotias Dialogue Series Welcomes Technical Guruji To Inaugurate World-Class Labs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 15th October 2025: As part of its flagship initiative, the Galgotias Dialogue series, Galgotias University proudly hosted Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), one of Indiaâ€TMs most influential tech entrepreneurs and digital creators. The session provided an inspiring platform for students to engage with a leading voice in technology and digital innovation, with discussions centred on AI, content creation, and digital leadership.
During his visit, Gaurav Chaudhary inaugurated the universityâ€TMs Drone Innovation Lab and Semiconductor & AI Research Lab. He appreciated the G-SCALE model of active learning and commended the universityâ€TMs industry-aligned Centres of Excellence for empowering students through hands-on innovation and real-world problem-solving, underscoring Galgotias Universityâ€TMs commitment to preparing students for the rapidly evolving world of technology and entrepreneurship.
Appreciating the vision and leadership of the university, Mr. Gaurav Chaudhary said, "It brings me immense pleasure to see the students at Galgotias embracing technology and innovation with such passion and curiosity. Through hands-on learning and exposure to cutting-edge fields like AI and drones, they are not just building skills, they are nurturing dreams, igniting creativity, and preparing to become the creators and visionary leaders of tomorrow's digital world."
Praising the transformative impact of Gaurav Chaudhary in the digital and tech space, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "We are honoured to host Gaurav Chaudhary at Galgotias. His insights on innovation, content creation, and leadership will inspire our students to think boldly, experiment freely, and lead with purpose. At Galgotias, we are committed to providing platforms that bridge learning with real-world technology and entrepreneurship."
Through initiatives like the Galgotias Dialogue Series, the university continues to foster a culture of innovation, leadership, and experiential learning, preparing students to thrive in the fast-evolving digital and technological landscape.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities - public and private combined - this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
