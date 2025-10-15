Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,070 Over Past Day

2025-10-15 02:04:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost: 11,259 (+3) tanks, 23,347 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 33,671 (+43) artillery systems, 1,520 (+0) MLRS, 1,227 (+2) air defense systems, 427 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 70,021 (+389) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,859 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, one submarine, 64,329 (+141) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,977 (+0) units of special equipment.

The General Staff noted that the data are being clarified.

Read also: Ukrainian drones smash Russian infantry trying to advance near Vovchansk

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 14, as of 22:00, there were 154 combat engagements along the front line.

