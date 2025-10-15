When Is Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan And Chhath Puja: Check Exact Dates For Upcoming Festive Days In October

MENAFN - Live Mint) The festive season is here and so are the celebrations which commenced with Dussehra on October 2 and are set to continue through the month. A number of festive days are lined up with Dhanteras being the closest and Halloween the farthest.

Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja are a few of the major festivals in the list for the rest half of the month. Notably, banks and stock exchanges across the country will be closed for multiple days in the week between October 15 and October 31, apart from Saturday and Sunday holiday. Let's have a look at the comprehensive list with exact festival dates.



Dhanteras - This year 'Dhanteras' or 'Dhantrayodashi' falls on Saturday, October 18. Celebrated two days before Diwali, Dhanteras will be a normal working day for banks across the country but will be closed in Guwahati for Kati Bihu. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Dhanteras.

Kali Puja - This year Kali Puja will be observed on October 20, Monday, and trading activity will resume and stock exchanges and banks will be open on this day. This festival, which coincides with Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Kartik and is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali. Diwali - This year the festival of lights will be celebrated on October 21, Tuesday. Banks will remain closed on this day as it is a gazetted holiday. NSE and BSE will also remain closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan but as per tradition there will a special one hour trading session on this day for traders and investors, called 'Muhurat Trading.' The one-hour Muhurat trading session will commence at 1:45 PM while the pre-opening session will run from 1:30 PM till 1:45 PM.



Govardhan Puja - Celebrated on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, a day after Deepawali, it marks the 4th day of Diwali festivities among the major five. Banks will remain closed on October 22, Wednesday, in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla, as per RBI calendar. The stock exchanges will also remain closed on this day in observance of Balipratipada, according to the holiday schedule.

Bhaidooj - Also known as Yama Dwitiya, this festival marks the last day of five-day Diwali festivities. Banks will remain closed on October 23, Thursday, in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla. However, regular stock market operations will resume.

Chhath Puja - A major festival dedicated to the Sun God, celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika and six days after Diwali, will be observed on October 25, Saturday. Banks and stock exchanges will remain closed pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

On October 27, Monday, banks will remain closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for evening Puja on the occasion of Chhath Parva.

On October 28, Tuesday, banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for morning puja on the occasion of Chhath Parva. National Unity Day - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day every year on October 31, Friday. Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad on this day which coincides with Halloween.

