Karnataka 'Shakti Scheme' Sets World Record For Highest Free Bus Rides By Women

Bengaluru: Karnataka has once again entered the global spotlight with its ambitious 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus rides for women across the state. The initiative has been officially recognised by the London Book of World Records for achieving the highest number of free bus rides availed by women, a staggering 564.10 crore journeys. This milestone not only highlights Karnataka's commitment to women's empowerment but also underscores the state's focus on inclusive, people-centric governance.

Historic Recognition for KSRTC

Alongside the Shakti scheme, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also been honoured globally, receiving recognition as the most award-winning road transport corporation in the world, with 464 national and international awards since 1997. These accolades reflect decades of dedication, innovation, and excellence in public transportation services.

Shakti Scheme: Empowering Women Through Mobility

The Shakti scheme has transformed everyday mobility for millions of women in Karnataka. By removing financial barriers to transportation, the programme enables greater access to education, employment, and social opportunities, furthering the state's goal of gender equality and women's empowerment.

People-First Governance Earns Global Recognition

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting these achievements, described the recognitions as a reflection of inclusive and compassionate policymaking. He emphasised that the state's governance vision is rooted in social justice, empowerment, and world-class public service.

Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records - certified by the London Book of World Records Scheme: Largest number of free bus rides availed by women - 564.10 crore journeys, empowering everyday mobility: Most award-winning road transport...

- Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 14, 2025

DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, also expressed pride in these accomplishments on X, stating that the state will continue to build on these achievements to reach even greater heights.

Global Recognition for Karnataka's People-first Governance!Proud that our people-centric governance has earned Karnataka two historic global recognitions from the London Book of World Records Shakti scheme has empowered women with over 564 crore free journeys,...

- DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 14, 2025

KSRTC's Legacy of Excellence

KSRTC's long-standing commitment to quality and innovation in transport services has been key to the success of the Shakti scheme. With over 464 awards spanning more than two decades, KSRTC's global recognition underscores its reputation for excellence in road transport, customer service, and operational efficiency.

Karnataka Leads in Social Empowerment

Through initiatives like the Shakti scheme and the exemplary performance of KSRTC, Karnataka demonstrates how people-first governance can create lasting social impact. The combination of women empowerment, innovative transport solutions, and international recognition positions Karnataka as a leader in inclusive development and progressive governance.