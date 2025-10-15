Inside Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's Luxe Lifestyle: Homes, Net Worth, Businesses & More

Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor live a lavish life with a stunning Bandra mansion, impressive net worth, thriving businesses, luxury cars, and a stylish lifestyle that mirrors their rising success and influence.

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have built more than just successful film careers. With their blockbuster projects, brand endorsements, savvy business moves, and luxurious properties, the two have become one of India's most influential and wealthiest celebrity couples. Here's a closer look at their glamorous lifestyle.

Alia and Ranbir recently moved into their lavish new home, the iconic Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Estimated to be worth a staggering ₹250 crore, the six-storey mansion blends heritage charm with modern luxury. This property holds emotional significance too, as it originally belonged to Ranbir's grandparents, Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

In addition to the bungalow, they also own a luxury apartment called“Vastu” in Bandra, valued at around ₹35 crore, where they stayed post-marriage while their bungalow was under construction.

Alia Bhatt has made impressive investments in property. She owns another ₹32 crore bungalow in Bandra, apartments in Juhu, and even a property in London. These homes are beautifully designed with a mix of modern aesthetics and comfort, reflecting their rich, grounded personalities.

Their combined net worth is jaw-dropping. Ranbir Kapoor's net worth stands at around ₹345 crore, and Alia Bhatt's net worth surpasses ₹517 crore, making her one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses.

Ranbir reportedly earns ₹30+ crore annually, charging around ₹50 crore per film, and earns ₹4–6 crore per brand endorsement. Alia, on the other hand, pulls in a similar figure through films and endorsements, earning up to ₹2 crore per shoot day for brand campaigns.

Alia isn't just an actress, she's a smart businesswoman: She founded Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing brand for kids and moms, which has become highly successful. She owns a production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, which launched in 2021.

Her investment portfolio includes stakes in popular Indian startups like Nykaa, Phool, and StyleCracker.

Ranbir is equally savvy on the business front: He co-owns Mumbai City FC, a football club in the Indian Super League. Recently, he launched his own premium lifestyle brand called ARKS. He is also involved in real estate and has investments in various film production ventures.

When it comes to cars, the couple has a jaw-dropping collection:

Ranbir's garage includes a Bentley Continental GT V8, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG, and more.

Alia owns several high-end cars too, including a BMW, Audi, and Range Rover.

Fashion-wise, they are always dressed to impress, from luxury designer wear to limited-edition bags and shoes. Alia's vanity van is also said to be one of the most stylish in the industry.

Their homes reflect not just wealth but taste. The interiors are designed with earthy tones, glass facades, open balconies, green spaces, and carefully curated décor. The couple often escapes for international vacations and are spotted enjoying luxurious destinations around the world.