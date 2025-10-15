Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Issues Red Alert as Mount Lewotobi Erupts

2025-10-15 01:49:58
(MENAFN) Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted early Wednesday, hurling volcanic ash as high as 10 kilometers into the atmosphere, prompting authorities to activate the highest-level aviation warning, the nation's volcanology agency confirmed.

According to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center, the powerful eruption occurred at 1:35 a.m. local time on Flores Island, located in the eastern province of East Nusa Tenggara.

A red-level Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) — the most severe classification — was issued, cautioning aircraft to steer clear of airspace within 6 kilometers of the volcano, due to dense ash clouds that could pose serious risks to flight safety.

Officials also advised residents in nearby communities to remain alert for possible secondary hazards, including lava-induced floods during periods of heavy rainfall. Authorities urged the use of protective masks to mitigate respiratory dangers from airborne ash.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, which rises 1,584 meters above sea level, is one of Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes.

