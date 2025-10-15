Women In Food And Agriculture Summit 2026 To Unite Industry Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Expana, the world's largest agrifood market intelligence provider, is proud to announce the return of the Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA) Summit, taking place on Tuesday, February 24th 2026 at the Okura Hotel in Amsterdam.

Since 2019 this highly anticipated global event has brought together leaders, innovators and up and coming executives from across agrifood value chains for a day of inspiration, empowerment and real-world learning. With a dynamic program of keynotes, workshops and networking, the WFA Summit is designed to deliver actionable content, career-focused sessions and global leadership perspectives that tackle real challenges and drive positive change in food and agriculture.

“The WFA Summit isn't just a professional development event, it's a strategic opportunity to give your team access to the insights, tools and global best practices needed to drive innovation, improve performance and create lasting change in your organization,” said Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, VP of Communications and Events at Expana and Chair of Women in Food and Agriculture.

“This is where the future of agrifood leadership takes shape, with people want to connect, learn and grow, who are committed to building inclusive, resilient and forward-thinking businesses.”

Agenda highlights include personal leadership journeys from C-suite executives, offering firsthand insights into rising through the ranks. Dedicated sessions on DEI will explore how targeted efforts are driving measurable cultural change, improving business outcomes and reshaping the modern agrifood workplace. Attendees will gain practical strategies for advancing their careers, building influence and navigating organizational dynamics, in presentations, panel discussions and interactive workshops focused on key professional development areas. A forward-looking session will also explore how artificial intelligence is transforming agriculture and food systems to inspire and inform.

All this will be supported by structured networking sessions and networking receptions allowing attendees to make meaningful, high-quality connections with peers, mentors, and leaders.

Rounding off the day will be a celebration of excellence with The Women in Food and Agriculture Awards Ceremony. This recognizes outstanding individuals and initiatives across the sector. Categories include: Mentor of the Year, Initiative of the Year, Sustainability Champion, Leader of the Year, and more.

To explore the full agenda and register for the summit, visit:

About Women in Food and Agriculture (WFA)

WFA is a global initiative dedicated to driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the food and agriculture industry. Through events, research, and community engagement, WFA champions a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for all.

About Expana

Expana is the world's leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider, enabling organizations to make smarter strategic decisions. In markets defined by volatility, opacity and risk, Expana equips organizations with the foresight on when to buy or sell, how much, where to source, what to reformulate and how to price. By uniting frequently updated pricing data, predictive forecasts, cost modeling and expert analysis, Expana transforms market data into negotiation power and boardroom-ready intelligence. For more information visit