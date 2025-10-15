Messi Pips Neymar For Most International Assists Record As Argentina Thrash Puerto Rico In Friendly

MENAFN - IANS) Fort Lauderdale, Oct 15 (IANS) Lionel Messi became the player with the most assists in men's international football after setting up two goals in Argentina's 6-0 rout of Puerto Rico in an international friendly at Chase Stadium

His pair of assists took his international tally to 60 and surpassing Neymar and Landon Donovan, who each have 58. With this achievement, Messi is now just three assists shy of 400 across his professional career.

Argentina quickly took control of the ball and the pace of the game. However, Puerto Rico surprised with a shot from Antonetti from midfield, which Emiliano Martinez managed to save with a perfect backflip and a save that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

In the 13th minute, a move from the right would break the deadlock: Montiel crossed back to Leo Messi, who smashed a shot against the crossbar. Nicolás Gonzalez volleyed the ball home from the rebound, and Mac Allister headed it in ahead of everyone to make it 1-0.

The number 10 appeared again, this time as an assist provider: with an exquisite pass, Leo left Montiel in front of the goal, who broke it open with a tremendous, unstoppable volley to extend the lead.

The Argentines continued to search for the opponent's goal. With a touch-and-go play, they broke through the opponent's back line, and Alexis opened the scoring to make it 3-0.

In the second half, with some changes on the pitch, such as the inclusion of Aníbal Moreno and the young Rivero, the Albiceleste continued to dominate the match. The fourth goal came after a shot from Nicolás González deflected and ended up in the back of the net.

A collaborative, precise game, always in an attacking position. After another extraordinary pass from Messi, Nico Gonzalez brought it down the middle and Lautaro Martínez finished immediately for the fifth. And the sixth was not long in coming: always Leo, this time with a step back, left Lautaro in a scoring position again, who made no mistake and, with a crisp finish, made it 6-0.