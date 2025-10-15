Erdogan Says Gaza Ceasefire Deal Not Final Solution To Palestinian Issue
“It would be wrong to view this as a document solving the Palestinian issue. In essence, this is a ceasefire arrangement,” he spoke to journalists on his return flight from Egypt.
He added that, the only“genuine solution” to the Palestinian cause is the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
On Monday, Erdogan joined Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, U.S. President, Donald Trump, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in signing a document to support the Gaza ceasefire deal.
“These signatures are not just symbolic – they mark our commitment to peace as a part of history,” the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.
He urged Israel to honour its commitments under the deal.
“Israel has a poor record of ceasefire violations. This situation forces us to be more vigilant and meticulous,” he said, adding that, Türkiye, the U.S. and other countries are determined to protect this ceasefire.– NNN-TRT
