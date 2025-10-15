Evangeline Gardiner

PhD Candidate in Public Health, The University of Queensland

I am a PhD candidate in public health at the University of Queensland, dedicated to advancing equitable access to health for all, with a particular focus on weight-inclusive approaches to health. My work is driven by both my academic background and personal experiences, including lived experience of weight stigma, disordered eating, and body image concerns. I aim to contribute to a public health system that supports individuals of all sizes in achieving health and well-being.

I hold a Master of Public Health from the University of Sydney, completed in 2021, and have extensive experience in public health research. My contributions include work on the COVID-19 response in NSW and research roles at the University of New South Wales and the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS). Currently, I apply my research expertise and lived experience at the National Eating Disorders Collaboration (NEDC), where I focus on improving the system of care for people affected by eating disorders, disordered eating, and body image concerns.

