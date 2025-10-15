Trendtivity Expands Nationwide: From East Coast Roots To A Coast-To-Coast Marketing Powerhouse
Since its inception, Trendtivity has built a reputation as a powerhouse in producing high-quality leads and delivering measurable results for clients. The agency's success comes from its integrated approach-where social media, branding, and advertising work together to drive real business outcomes.
“Expanding Trendtivity nationwide was the next natural step,” said Ben Secor, Founder and CEO of Trendtivity.“Our clients have grown, our reach has grown, and our results speak for themselves. We've proven that effective marketing isn't limited by geography-it's powered by great strategy, creativity, and consistency.”
With a background in marketing, aviation, and beyond, Ben Secor has embraced a diverse client base with enthusiasm, helping businesses across the country strengthen their brand presence and generate measurable growth. Under his leadership, Trendtivity has become synonymous with purposeful, results-driven marketing that connects brands with audiences in ways that inspire trust and action.
As Trendtivity scales its operations, the agency plans to continue offering full-service marketing solutions nationwide-including branding, social media management, paid advertising, and consulting-while maintaining its signature focus on performance and authenticity.
About Trendtivity
Founded in 2017, Trendtivity is a full-service marketing agency helping brands grow through strategic, creative, and data-driven marketing. Known for its success in generating leads and building brand relevance, Trendtivity serves clients across industries nationwide. Learn more at trendtivity
