QIIB Net Profit Reaches QR1,098M, Reflecting 5.5% Growth In Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah al-Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of QIIB announced the bank's financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025, which showed continued strong performance and sustainable growth across various activities. These further strengthen QIIB's position among the leading Islamic banks in Qatar and the region.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Board of Directors, chaired by Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani, dedicated to reviewing the financial statements for the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2025. The results showed that the bank achieved a net profit of QR 1,098 million, representing a growth rate of 5.5% compared to the same period last year.

On this occasion, Sheikh Dr Khalid stated:“We are pleased to announce an outstanding performance for the third quarter of 2025. This is the result of continuous effort and a balanced strategy built on solid foundations in management, governance, and risk control, we are committed to further strengthening QIIB's financial position in line with the resilience and growth of Qatar's economy, which continues to flourish under the wise vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, may God protect him.”

He added:“Indicators confirm that QIIB is steadily progressing towards achieving its strategic goals, maintaining full adherence to the highest standards of Islamic banking. We continue to invest in developing national talent and enhancing our digital capabilities to meet customer aspirations and market needs.”

Sheikh Dr Khalid noted,“The bank has continued to consolidate its strong position, maintaining high credit ratings from leading international rating agencies, who have praised our solid financial standing, capital adequacy, asset quality, and stable funding and liquidity. These results reflect a sound balance between ambition, growth, and prudent risk management.”

He highlighted:“The bank's ongoing efforts to raise operational efficiency and reduce costs through expanding digital services. The significant advancements in our digital banking ecosystem have positively impacted operational performance, boosted profitability, and supported growth momentum.”

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Dr Khalid expressed his appreciation to the Executive Management and all bank employees for their dedication and commitment.

“These efforts strengthen QIIB's position as a leading financial institution that offers an exceptional banking experience to its clients and creating sustainable value for its shareholders.”

For his part, QIIB Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad al-Shaibei reviewed the key highlights of the bank's financial results for the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2025. He stated that total revenues reached QR 2.6 billion, while total assets rose to QR 60.5 billion compared to the same period last year, the financing assets increased by 5.8% to reach QR 41.3 billion.

He explained:“Customer deposits reached QR 42.3 billion, representing a growth rate of 3.2%, while total equity amounted to QR 9.9 billion, reflecting a growth of 4.4% compared to the same period last year, achieving steady growth. Operational efficiency maintained its strong performance at 18.4% as a one of the most impressive ratios within the Qatari banking sector. Additionally, the ratio of non-performing financing assets reduced to 2.9%, while non-performing financing assets coverage ratio increased to 100% and the capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.8%, exceeding Qatar Central Bank's regulatory requirements reflecting QIIB's solid financial position and its success in effective risk management.”

Dr. al Shaibei noted,“During this period, we focused on implementing our Board of Director's directives aimed at enhancing operational performance and improving service quality. The digital transformation journey continued to progress positively, with an increasing proportion of services now delivered through the bank's multiple electronic channels, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.”

He affirmed that QIIB“remains focused on the local market and continues to cooperate with various economic sectors to finance a diverse range of projects, with special attention to large, medium, and small enterprises given their vital role in driving development.”

Dr. al-Shaibei noted that in 2025,“QIIB continued to earn recognition from prestigious institutions for its outstanding performance, achievements in digital transformation, advancement of Islamic banking, and commitment to sustainability-receiving several notable awards in these areas.”

With regard to human resources, Dr al Shaibei said,“The bank places great importance on attracting, training, and developing Qatari talent. We take pride in being one of the leading institutions in localisation and empowerment of Qatari professionals, a commitment that has earned us official recognition on several occasions.”

On corporate social responsibility, the CEO reaffirmed,“The bank will continue to play its role in serving the community by supporting social, educational, sports, cultural, and health initiatives, in line with its social responsibility and dedication to contributing to sustainable development.”