Urgent Action Needed On Neurological Care 11 Million Lives Lost Each Year

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The World Health Organization (WHO) today warns that less than one in three countries around the world has a national policy to address the growing burden of neurological disorders, responsible for over 11 million deaths globally each year. The WHO's new Global status report on neurology released Tuesday shows that neurological conditions now affect more than 40 percent of the global population – over 3 billion people.

The top ten neurological conditions contributing to death and disability as of 2021 were stroke, neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, diabetic neuropathy, meningitis, idiopathic epilepsy, neurological complications linked to preterm birth, autism spectrum disorders, and cancers of the nervous systems.

Low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists compared to high-income nations despite the high burden of these diseases. Many low- and middle-income countries lack national plans, budgets and workforce. WHO is calling for urgent, evidence-based and coordinated global action to prioritise brain health and expand neurological care.

“With more than 1 in 3 people in the world living with conditions affecting their brain we must do all we can to improve the health care they need,” said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO assistant director-general, Division of Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Control.

“Many of these neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, yet services remain out of reach for most – especially in rural and underserved areas – where people too often face stigma, social exclusion and financial hardship. We must work together to ensure we put patients and their families first and that brain health is prioritized and properly invested in.”

Key findings from the report

The first-of-its-kind report highlights that only 53 percent of WHO Member States (102 countries out of 194) contributed to this report – an indicator of the limited attention given to neurology. Just 32 percent of member states (63 countries) have a national policy addressing neurological disorders, and only 18 percent (34 countries) report having dedicated funding to address them.

Without strong policy frameworks, health systems remain fragmented, under-resourced and ill-equipped to meet the needs of patients and families. While public awareness-raising campaigns and advocacy efforts are making progress, there is still significant room to strengthen them – reducing stigma, accelerating reform, and ensuring millions receive the care, and recognition they deserve.

Essential services are out of reach for most people. Only 25 percent of member states (49 countries) include neurological disorders in their universal health coverage benefit packages. Critical services such as stroke units, pediatric neurology, rehabilitation, and palliative care are frequently lacking or concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural and underserved populations without access to lifesaving and life-sustaining care.

The report reveals a severe lack of qualified health professionals, with low-income countries facing up to 82 times fewer neurologists per 100,000 people compared to high-income nations. This shortage means that for many patients, timely diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care are simply out of reach.

Neurological conditions often require lifelong care. Yet only 46 member states offer carer services, and just 44 Member States have legal protections in place for carers. As a result, informal carers – most often women – are left without recognition or support, reinforcing social inequities and placing a significant financial strain on families.

Weak health information systems and chronic underfunding of research – particularly in low- and middle-income countries – limit evidence-based decision-making and prevent the design of effective policies on neurological disorders.

Roadmap for action

In response to these growing public health challenges, member states adopted the Intersectoral global action plan on epilepsy and other neurological disorder in 2022 to reduce the burden and impact of neurological conditions.

The action plan provides countries with a roadmap to strengthen policy prioritisation, ensure timely and effective care, including health promotion and disease prevention, improve data systems, and engage people with lived experience in shaping more inclusive policies and services.

Without action, the burden of neurological disorders will continue to rise, deepening global health inequalities. WHO urges governments to:



Make neurological disorders a policy priority through bold leadership and sustained investment;

Expand access to neurological care through universal health coverage and health system strengthening;

Promote brain health across the life course with coordinated intersectoral action targeting key risk and protective factors; and Strengthen data systems and monitoring for evidence-informed decision-making and accountability.

