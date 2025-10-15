Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Playstation Network Outage: PSN Users Receive 'Service Busy' Message, 'Problems' Detected

2025-10-15 12:01:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PlayStation Network outage: Several PSN users in the United States received 'service busy' message on Tuesday, October 14, afternoon. 'Problems' were detected with logging in and in carrying out PNS-related social media activities.

“User reports indicate problems at Playstation Network,” realtime reporter of outage issues Downdetector stated. Over 11 thousand PSN users raised an outage issue with Sony's flagship gaming platform on Downdetector. While 78 percent users reported issues with Server Connection, 16 percent blamed PNS-related social media issues. The remaining 6 percent pointed to trouble in logging in.

At the time this report was written, over 11,149 people had reported an outage with PlayStation Network on DownDetector.

78% of PlayStation Network users complained about server issues.

