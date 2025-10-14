Delicious Berlin On The Hunt For Rum From Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) First it was cigars - then came rum. After the search for truly exceptional cigars had reached a temporary dead end, Delicious Berlin turned its attention in 2025 to exporting rum from Panama. The journey actually began in Costa Rica, where the directors of Tabacos de Costa Rica first shared some insights on the subject:“Costa Rica doesn't have much to offer in that regard, but there are several producers in Panama. We can give you a few names,” said Andrés from the factory in Puriscal as he bid farewell to Sebastian Gollas of Delicious Berlin.

One day later, the German entrepreneur from Berlin was sitting in the high-rise office of PILSA in Panama City. Across from him, Señor Esquivel explained the world of PILSA Panama:

“We are among the largest rum producers in Panama and currently have around 20,000 barrels in storage. Later, we can drive to one of our facilities near the city and visit a warehouse.”

But first, it's time for a tasting. The journey begins with Panama Pacífico 5 Años - an authentic Panamanian rum with a long-lasting finish, refined and well-balanced, bottled at 42.85% ABV. Next comes an eight-year-old rum with a full body and rich vanilla notes. The tasting continues through several stages as Señor Esquivel explains PILSA's quality grading system.

What Are A, B, and C Qualities?

PILSA classifies its rums into A, B, and C qualities. The differences come down to two main factors:

First, the age - rum matures quickly in the tropical climate. Second, the type of cask - a crucial determinant of quality. Older rums aged in a variety of barrels are more expensive. The classic choice is the bourbon cask, but things get even more interesting when sherry or port barrels are used, adding depth and complexity to the spirit.

The highlight of the tasting is a cask-strength rum aged in Cardenal Mendoza barrels and finished in PX casks. This highly aromatic rum delights with notes of dried fruit and chocolate. A few barrels are said to still rest in Cardenal Mendoza's cellars in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain - and Delicious Berlin would love to purchase one. But here's the catch.

Varela Hermanos as an Alternative?

At PILSA, sales are made by the container - selling just a few barrels isn't of interest to such a large producer. While some price discussions took place, they weren't exactly realistic. After the meeting in Panama City, Sebastian Gollas never received the promised follow-up information.

He therefore decided not to pursue an invitation to Varela Hermanos, the makers of Ron Abuelo. Visiting their facilities in Pesé, Herrera Province, would have been possible - but Varela Hermanos is an even bigger player than PILSA, and that's not the right scale for Delicious Berlin.

“We'll probably have to look for smaller producers in Panama,” concluded Sebastian Gollas from his experiences in May 2025.

More about Delicious Berlin

Delicious Berlin

Pariser Str. 54

10719 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49/3056596618