Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Expands U.S. Footprint With Second Virginia Contract, 12Th New Reseller Agreement Since Mid-2024



The second Virginia success displaces an incumbent vendor, signaling growing U.S. market traction and marking SuperCom's 12th new reseller partnership in the U.S. since mid-2024.

The agreement builds on recent European wins, including a $7 million national contract in Germany. PureSecurity(TM) platform continues to gain adoption for GPS and domestic violence monitoring programs.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, has strengthened its U.S. presence with another contract win in Virginia, underscoring its growing role as a technology provider for community supervision and public safety programs. The company's announcement confirms that a Virginia-based service provider has chosen SuperCom's PureSecurity(TM) electronic monitoring platform to replace an incumbent vendor's system ( ).

This is SuperCom's second engagement in Virginia since May 2025 and its 12th new reseller agreement across the U.S. since mid-2024, a clear indication that the company's U.S. expansion strategy is gaining pace. Growing use of superior electronic monitoring technology aligns with global trends toward...

