Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market To Reach USD $3.1 Billion By 2029 At 15% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market?

In recent times, the market size of viral vector production for research-use has seen substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $1.54 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The factors that have contributed to the progress during the historic period include the expansion of basic genetic and cell biology research, an increase in research on infectious diseases, the extensive utilization of viral vectors in CRISPR and RNAi investigations, a rising demand originating from cancer immunotherapy research, as well as the growing academic curiosity and preliminary clinical trials in gene therapy.

The market size for the production of viral vectors for research goals is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years. It is set to attain a value of $3.10 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include an increase in genetic disorder cases, expansion of the preclinical gene therapy pipeline, amplified application in studies on regenerative medicine, escalated research on neurodegenerative diseases, and more financial backing for rare disease research. The forecast period also foresees significant trends such as the evolution of gene therapy research, increased automation in vector quality control (QC), development of hybrid and chimeric vectors, boosted automation in upstream and downstream procedures, and modifications of vector utilizing synthetic biology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Global Market Growth?

The escalating prevalence of genetic disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the viral vector production (research-use) market. Genetic disorders, which include diseases or conditions triggered by deoxyribonucleic acid anomalies, can originate from one or both parents or happen due to new genetic mutations. The surge in genetic disorders can be attributed to the increasing age of parents, which elevates the risk of genetic mutations being transmitted to their children. This upsurge supports the viral vector production (research-use) market's growth by generating a demand for sophisticated gene delivery tools to research disease mechanisms and formulate potential therapeutic methods. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a governmental public health agency from the United States, stated in November 2024 that about 1 in every 643 births results in Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome), leading to an estimated 5,713 new cases each year. Meanwhile, Trisomy 18 is present in roughly 1 in 3,336 births, or approximately 1,101 cases annually. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is predicted to boost the viral vector production (research-use) market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market?

Major players in the Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Sanofi S.A.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Merck KGaA

. Becton, Dickinson and Company

. Lonza Group AG

. Sartorius AG

. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc.

. Curia Inc.

. AGC Biologics GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Industry?

Top-tier corporations active in the viral vector production market are concentrating on devising superior solutions such as specialized cell culture media with the goal of enhancing transfection efficiency, escalating viral vector yield, and assuring reliable quality for research-oriented applications. These culture media are laden with nutrients that are purposely made to nurture the growth and preservation of cells in conditions different from their natural environment. They are packed with vital elements such as amino acids, vitamins, and growth triggers that are customized for specific cells and their uses. For example, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, an American life sciences corporation, in January 2023, initiated BalanCD HEK293 Viral Feed, a first of its kind chemically defined nutrient feed designed specifically for HEK293 suspension cultures that are being utilised in AAV viral vector manufacturing. The objective of this launch is to significantly escalate the adeno-associated virus (AAV) yields, with a potential growth of 67% in viral packaging efficiency relative to basal media. The feed is planned for scalable gene therapy and biotech procedures, ensuring consistent results across different formats and compatibility with several media systems.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market Report?

The viral vector production (research-use) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Adenovirus, Retrovirus, Other Types

2) By Production: Transient Transfection, Stable Cell Line, Viral Packaging System, Other Production Methods

3) By Workflow: Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing

4) By Application: Gene Therapy, Vaccines, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Adeno-Associated Virus: Single-Stranded Adeno-Associated Virus, Self-Complementary Adeno-Associated Virus, Hybrid Adeno-Associated Virus

2) By Lentivirus: Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Based Lentivirus, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus-Based Lentivirus, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus-Based Lentivirus

3) By Adenovirus: Replication-Competent Adenovirus, Replication-Deficient Adenovirus, Helper-Dependent Adenovirus

4) By Retrovirus: Gamma Retrovirus, Spumavirus (Foamy Virus), Alpha Retrovirus

5) By Other Types: Herpes Simplex Virus Vectors, Baculovirus Vectors, Sendai Virus Vectors

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the viral vector production (research-use) market. The region projected to witness the fastest growth is Asia-Pacific. The global market report for viral vector production (research-use) 2025 covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

