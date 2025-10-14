Rachel S. Lee Reveals Five Untapped Ways To Leverage Media Features For Maximum Impact

MENAFN - GetNews)



San Diego, CA - Oct 14th, 2025 - Rachel S. Lee , founder of GetFeature , has released a new YouTube video,“Ways to Leverage Media Features (Most People Only Use #1),” where she reveals five powerful strategies for maximizing the value of press releases and media features . While most businesses stop after showcasing their“As Seen On” logos, Lee explains how to use media coverage to boost SEO, drive engagement, increase credibility, and attract new opportunities .

The Missed Opportunity in Media Features

Many businesses view media coverage as a one-time win. But according to Lee, this mindset leaves massive untapped potential on the table.

“Most brands stop at simply showing their logos,” says Lee.“But your media features can be repurposed into dozens of touchpoints that amplify your visibility, authority, and conversions.”

Lee outlines five strategic ways to leverage press releases and guaranteed media features for long-term impact.

The Five Ways to Leverage Media Features1. Use Media Features for Announcements

Press releases are perfect for making newsworthy announcements:



New product or service launches

Book releases

Awards and achievements Customer success stories

When written in a journalistic style, press releases increase your chances of being featured on high-authority sites.

2. Boost SEO with Keyword-Rich Press Releases

Lee explains how properly optimized press releases:



Help brands rank higher in Google search results

Build hundreds of backlinks to websites and socials

Push outdated or irrelevant search results further down Improve visibility in AI-driven search tools

“A single press release can produce hundreds of indexed results and thousands of backlinks,” Lee explains.“And when you publish consistently, you dominate your space online.”

3. Showcase Media Features on Your Website

Adding an “As Seen On” banner and embedding press release links directly onto your site builds instant trust with visitors. Lee recommends:



Creating a dedicated“Press” page

Adding logos to your homepage, landing pages, and footers Using features to increase conversions on sales pages

4. Repurpose Press Releases for Email Marketing

Press coverage provides ready-made content for email campaigns. Businesses can:



Send the feature as a standalone email

Highlight it in regular newsletters Include links in email signatures

This builds credibility and increases click-through rates.

5. Create Social Media Content From Your Features

Lee emphasizes repurposing media features into content for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Threads :



Post direct links to the feature

Use branded graphics, Reels, and Stories Turn highlights into value-driven captions

Social proof fuels engagement and improves brand discoverability, as platforms increasingly act as search engines.

The Bonus Tip: Use Media to Get More Media

Lee advises using your existing press coverage to secure even bigger opportunities :



Pitch podcasts and interviews using published features as credibility

Reference your placements when reaching out to journalists Build a strong personal brand narrative for ongoing exposure

“Media coverage opens doors,” Lee says.“Use your first feature as leverage to land the next one.”

About Rachel S. Lee & GetFeatured

Rachel S. Lee is a marketing strategist, speaker, and founder of GetFeature , a press release distribution platform helping entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants build instant authority online . By combining keyword-rich writing with guaranteed placements on hundreds of high-authority media sites, GetFeatured empowers brands to stand out, get noticed, and dominate search results.