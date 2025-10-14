Rachel S. Lee Reveals Five Untapped Ways To Leverage Media Features For Maximum Impact
Rachel S. Lee, Founder of GetFeatured, has strategies to leverage media features and maximize brand authority through SEO and visibility S. Lee, founder of GetFeatured, reveals five powerful strategies for leveraging press releases and media features to boost SEO, increase credibility, and maximize visibility. From using“As Seen On” banners to creating social content, Lee explains how businesses can turn one feature into dozens of marketing touchpoints.
San Diego, CA - Oct 14th, 2025 - Rachel S. Lee , founder of GetFeature , has released a new YouTube video,“Ways to Leverage Media Features (Most People Only Use #1),” where she reveals five powerful strategies for maximizing the value of press releases and media features . While most businesses stop after showcasing their“As Seen On” logos, Lee explains how to use media coverage to boost SEO, drive engagement, increase credibility, and attract new opportunities .
The Missed Opportunity in Media Features
Many businesses view media coverage as a one-time win. But according to Lee, this mindset leaves massive untapped potential on the table.
“Most brands stop at simply showing their logos,” says Lee.“But your media features can be repurposed into dozens of touchpoints that amplify your visibility, authority, and conversions.”
Lee outlines five strategic ways to leverage press releases and guaranteed media features for long-term impact.
The Five Ways to Leverage Media Features1. Use Media Features for Announcements
Press releases are perfect for making newsworthy announcements:
-
New product or service launches
Book releases
Awards and achievements
Customer success stories
When written in a journalistic style, press releases increase your chances of being featured on high-authority sites.
2. Boost SEO with Keyword-Rich Press Releases
Lee explains how properly optimized press releases:
-
Help brands rank higher in Google search results
Build hundreds of backlinks to websites and socials
Push outdated or irrelevant search results further down
Improve visibility in AI-driven search tools
“A single press release can produce hundreds of indexed results and thousands of backlinks,” Lee explains.“And when you publish consistently, you dominate your space online.”
3. Showcase Media Features on Your Website
Adding an “As Seen On” banner and embedding press release links directly onto your site builds instant trust with visitors. Lee recommends:
-
Creating a dedicated“Press” page
Adding logos to your homepage, landing pages, and footers
Using features to increase conversions on sales pages
4. Repurpose Press Releases for Email Marketing
Press coverage provides ready-made content for email campaigns. Businesses can:
-
Send the feature as a standalone email
Highlight it in regular newsletters
Include links in email signatures
This builds credibility and increases click-through rates.
5. Create Social Media Content From Your Features
Lee emphasizes repurposing media features into content for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Threads :
-
Post direct links to the feature
Use branded graphics, Reels, and Stories
Turn highlights into value-driven captions
Social proof fuels engagement and improves brand discoverability, as platforms increasingly act as search engines.
The Bonus Tip: Use Media to Get More Media
Lee advises using your existing press coverage to secure even bigger opportunities :
-
Pitch podcasts and interviews using published features as credibility
Reference your placements when reaching out to journalists
Build a strong personal brand narrative for ongoing exposure
“Media coverage opens doors,” Lee says.“Use your first feature as leverage to land the next one.”
About Rachel S. Lee & GetFeatured
Rachel S. Lee is a marketing strategist, speaker, and founder of GetFeature , a press release distribution platform helping entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants build instant authority online . By combining keyword-rich writing with guaranteed placements on hundreds of high-authority media sites, GetFeatured empowers brands to stand out, get noticed, and dominate search results.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment