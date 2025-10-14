Sue Blue Suing A Widow-Making, Dad-Killing Cop

In Sue Blue, attorney-author Theron Stinson opens a door few ever see, the inside of a civil-rights case against a police department after a man is gunned down in his own home. The story begins with a simple call: a grieving woman named Emilia Jones needs a new lawyer. Three years earlier, seven masked officers burst through her door on a botched no-knock raid. One bullet tore through her husband, Eddie, and grazed their twelve-year-old daughter, Elizabeth. The warrant had the wrong address. The killer wore a badge.

Through the eyes of veteran lawyer Bill Simms, Sue Blue unravels the machinery of American justice-motions, autopsy reports,“internal investigations” that clear the guilty, and mothers who can't stop shaking when they hear sirens. What unfolds is not just a case file but a human story of endurance, of a woman and child trying to reclaim their names, and of a lawyer haunted by every client he couldn't save.

Stinson, himself a trial attorney for more than fifty years, brings the reader into real depositions, late-night legal battles, and the quiet moments of doubt that mark every fight for the truth. The novel is fiction, yet its pulse beats with reality drawn from decades inside America's courtrooms.

Sue Blue is about people who refuse to quit. It asks what happens when“serve and protect” turns into“shoot and justify,” and what courage looks like when the odds are stacked against you.

This is more than a legal thriller. It's a mirror held to power, a cry for accountability, and an unforgettable journey through loss, law, and the stubborn pursuit of justice.