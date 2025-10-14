Rankworks Launches Unified AI Marketing Platform To Simplify Markeing For Smbs
For many small business owners, modern marketing can be fragmented and time-consuming. Between juggling multiple logins, analytics dashboards, keyword tools, and posting schedules, smaller teams often find themselves spending more time switching between platforms than executing a coherent strategy. Limited resources and low confidence in marketing outcomes have left many small businesses struggling to compete in a landscape dominated by larger, well-funded brands.
“Without the right tools, marketing can feel like a never-ending checklist scattered across too many apps,” said Chris Keirl, Founder and CEO of RankWorks.“Small business owners are expected to be strategists, writers, analysts, and social managers all at once. RankWorks was built to end that cycle – to simplify marketing through intelligent automation and bring clarity, efficiency, and measurable ROI back to the process.”
All-in-One Platform for Modern Marketing Needs
RankWorks' all-in-one marketing dashboard simplifies complex digital marketing tasks through intelligent automation and actionable insights.
Key features:
SEO automation and audits, keyword tracking, and recommendations
AI-driven content generation and planning
Social media scheduling and posting
Reputation and review management with local listings control
Performance dashboards, analytics, and prioritized task lists
Integrations with Google Analytics, Google My Business, and more
By centralizing all these capabilities, RankWorks helps users save hours each week, make data-backed decisions, and maintain consistent brand visibility across channels, all from a single user-friendly dashboard.
Proven Results from Early Success Stories
Early adopters have already seen measurable digital marketing ROI. A personal injury law firm using RankWorks' AI-powered content strategy saw qualified leads increase by 180% and organic traffic rise by 250%. Similarly, an online electronics retailer achieved 320% higher product page rankings and 275% revenue growth after implementing RankWorks' data-driven SEO overhaul.
Building on these proven results, RankWorks is putting these capabilities directly in the hands of business owners. It is now available through with a free 30-day trial and tiered subscription plans tailored to different business sizes.
About RankWorks
Since 2019, RankWorks has been the growth partner for more than 500 small and medium businesses across North America. What began as a mission to democratize digital marketing has evolved into a comprehensive SaaS platform combining proven SEO strategies with intelligent automation. RankWorks brings decades of experience – testing, measuring, and refining every feature to help businesses grow smarter.
