Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy To Halloween With New Tune,“Octagooney” And Kindness For Kids Songs

Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest story-song“Octagooney” alongside children's favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify.

This Halloween, award-winning singer-songwriter Tricia Greenwood brings families a fresh reason to smile with her new story-song and children's book, Octagooney. The playful tune introduces a lovable, eight-armed pumpkin hero who lights up the night with laughter instead of fright. Designed for children and families who prefer a fun, not frightening, celebration, Octagooney invites young listeners into a glowing world where kindness and courage shine brightest.





“Children don't need more fear-they need laughter, music, and belonging,” says Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club and founder of HeartSpeak Music.“Octagooney reminds kids that courage often comes wrapped in silliness, and that being different is something to celebrate.”

Soon to be available on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify, Octagooney joins Greenwood's expanding catalog of heartfelt children's music already streaming, including I Am Brave, I Am Kind, I Am Me, Together We Shine, Chookie Is Loved, and more. Each song is part of her growing ecosystem of stories and sing-along experiences that connect children through creativity, empathy, and imagination.

The Octagooney book, complete with a built-in coloring section, extends the story through vibrant illustrations and rhythmic, rhyming text that make it ideal for bedtime, classroom reading, or family storytime. The accompanying YouTube video (at youtube/@KindnessforKidsClub ) captures the whimsical spirit of the song with a joyful visual adventure that keeps children engaged while nurturing themes of friendship and kindness.

“Every story I write begins with one simple wish,” Greenwood shares.“That children will feel loved, included, and inspired to be kind in every season.”

Greenwood's work under her HeartSpeak Publishing and Kindness for Kids Club brands continues to inspire families worldwide, blending music, storytelling, and art into experiences that teach compassion in creative ways. Her upcoming release, Glitterella: Let It Shine, will debut this winter as part of her expanding HeartSpeak Music catalog.

For more information about Octagooney, or to explore Greenwood's books, songs, and videos, visit or .

Listen on Spotify .