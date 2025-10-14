Village Optical Eye Exams The Villages Florida Announces Community Meet & Greet With Dr. Glenn Pieschke

The Villages, FL - Village Optical | Eye Exams The Villages Florida invites local residents to a Meet & Greet with Dr. Glenn Pieschke , a highly respected eye doctor and optometrist with over 37 years of experience in adult vision care. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 , from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 3479 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL .

Guests will enjoy light refreshments, live music, and prize drawings , plus free gift bags for the first 50 attendees . This event gives adults in The Villages, Florida the opportunity to meet Dr. Pieschke and learn more about maintaining healthy vision through routine eye exams , stylish eyeglasses , and advanced optometric care .

Meet Dr. Glenn Pieschke – Trusted Eye Doctor in The Villages, FL

Dr. Glenn Pieschke is known for his precision, professionalism, and commitment to helping patients protect and enhance their vision. After completing pre-medical studies at St. Petersburg Junior College and the University of South Florida , he earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.

A proud U.S. Air Force veteran , Dr. Pieschke served four years of active duty in the Military Police and 19 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve , retiring as Chief Reserve Optometrist at Patrick Air Force Base, FL . His extensive experience in both military and civilian optometry has shaped his precise and compassionate approach to patient care.

He has practiced throughout Central and South Florida, earning recognition as Style Magazine's Best Optometrist of Lake & Sumter County (2022) for his outstanding work in adult eye exams and personalized vision care .

“Our goal at Village Optical is to help every patient enjoy clear, healthy vision at every stage of life,” said Dr. Pieschke .“We take the time to listen, educate, and deliver quality eye care that helps adults see and feel their best.”

Comprehensive Eye Exams for Adults in The Villages, FL

At Village Optical | Eye Exams The Villages Florida , adults receive complete eye health evaluations using state-of-the-art technology. Examinations include testing for glaucoma , macular degeneration , cataracts , dry eye , and diabetic eye disease -conditions that become more common with age.

Regular eye exams are essential for early detection and prevention of vision loss. Adults with diabetes , high blood pressure , or a family history of eye disease are encouraged to have exams at least once a year. Dr. Pieschke emphasizes proactive care, patient education, and customized treatment plans to protect long-term vision.

Residents can schedule appointments directly online at:

Book Your Eye Exam

Eyeglasses and Contact Lenses in The Villages, FL

Village Optical offers an extensive range of eyeglasses and contact lenses designed for adult lifestyles. The optical boutique features high-quality prescription eyewear , designer frames , and prescription sunglasses , all selected for comfort and style.

Options include progressive lenses , anti-reflective coatings , transitions lenses , and blue-light protection for computer and digital device use. For contact lens wearers, the practice provides daily , bi-weekly , and monthly lenses , including multifocal and toric lenses for astigmatism.

Each fitting is customized to ensure maximum visual clarity and comfort. Patients receive professional guidance to choose the right solution for reading, driving, computer work, and everyday life.

Why Adults in The Villages Choose Village Optical

Residents throughout The Villages, FL choose Village Optical for its commitment to quality, experience, and personalized care. The clinic combines cutting-edge diagnostic tools with friendly, one-on-one service. Every patient receives clear explanations about their vision health and practical recommendations for maintaining it.

Dr. Pieschke's Air Force background reinforces his precision and integrity, while his decades of optometric experience allow him to diagnose and treat a wide range of adult eye conditions with confidence. His patients appreciate his straightforward approach and attention to detail.

The practice's mission is simple: help every adult in The Villages, Florida enjoy clear, comfortable vision through regular eye exams , modern eyeglasses , and reliable optical care .

Commitment to Vision, Health, and Community

Originally from Youngstown, Ohio , Dr. Pieschke has dedicated his career to improving vision health across Florida. When he's not seeing patients, he stays active in weightlifting , bodybuilding , triathlons , and drag racing -demonstrating the same discipline and focus that he brings to his clinical work.

Village Optical | Eye Exams The Villages Florida is proud to serve a vibrant adult community and remains dedicated to promoting awareness about preventive eye care and healthy vision practices . The team believes clear vision leads to a more active and enjoyable life-a belief reflected in every patient interaction.

Join the Meet & Greet – October 21, 2025

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: 3479 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162

Phone: (325) 775-2833

Email: ...

Website:

Schedule:

Adults across The Villages, Florida are invited to attend. Meet Dr. Glenn Pieschke , enjoy refreshments, and learn how professional eye exams , eyeglasses , and eye care can enhance quality of life. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with one of the area's most trusted optometrists.

About Village Optical | Eye Exams The Villages Florida

Village Optical is a trusted local provider of eye exams , eyeglasses , contact lenses , and comprehensive vision care for adults in The Villages, Florida . The clinic combines modern technology, years of experience, and personal attention to deliver exceptional results and long-term vision health.

For more information or to schedule your next eye exam in The Villages, FL , call (352) 775-2833 , email ... , or visit: