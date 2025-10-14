Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Assessment Report 2025: Emerging Therapeutics And Market Opportunities Revealed Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in the Giant-Cell Arteritis pipeline landscape. It covers the Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @ Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Report



On 01 October 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of secukinumab 300 mg and 150 mg administered subcutaneously versus placebo, in combination with a glucocorticoid taper regimen, in patients with giant cell arteritis (GCA) (GCAptAIN).

DelveInsight's Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 6+ active players working to develop 6+ pipeline therapies for Giant-Cell Arteritis treatment.

The leading Giant-Cell Arteritis Companies such as Novartis, AbbVie, XOMA, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and others. Promising Giant-Cell Arteritis Therapies such as Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs), Baricitinib, Secukinumab 300 mg, Prednisolone, Adalimumab, Tocilizumab, Prednisone and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Giant-Cell Arteritis? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Giant-Cell Arteritis Clinical Trials Assessment

The Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Giant-Cell Arteritis.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Overview

Giant cell arteritis (GCA) is the most common blood vessel disorder in persons over 50 years old that causes inflammation of medium and large-sized arteries in the body (vasculitis). GCA causes changes in blood vessel walls leading to poor blood circulation. Arteries most affected in giant cell arteritis are the temporal artery and other cranial arteries (now called cranial-GCA), but inflammation of the aorta and other large arteries in the body can occur as well and may present differently (now called large vessel-GCA).

Giant-Cell Arteritis Emerging Drugs Profile

Secukinumab: Novartis

Secukinumab is a fully human monoclonal IgG1/κ antibody against interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a proinflammatory cytokine implicated in various chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, such as plaque psoriasis.6 By blocking the actions of IL-17A, secukinumab works to inhibit the pro-inflammatory pathways that drive immune-mediated inflammatory disorders.5 Following its first global approval in Japan in December 2014, secukinumab was approved by the European Commission on January 15, 2015, and by the FDA a few days after (January 21, 2015).3 It is currently approved to treat a number of chronic inflammatory conditions, such as plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Giant Cell Arteritis.

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

Upadacitinib is an oral Janus kinase (JAK)1-selective inhibitor used in the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and severe atopic dermatitis, including in patients who did not respond well to other therapies. The FDA approved upadacitinib in August 2019 and it is used for the treatment of active rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis, and ankylosing spondylitis.9 In December 2019, it was additionally approved by the European Commission.10 Upadacitinib is marketed under the brand name RINVOQ for oral administration. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Giant Cell Arteritis.

If you're tracking ongoing Giant-Cell Arteritis Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Giant-Cell Arteritis Treatment Drugs

The Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Giant-Cell Arteritis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Giant-Cell Arteritis Treatment.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Giant-Cell Arteritis market.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Companies

Novartis, AbbVie, XOMA, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and others.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Giant-Cell Arteritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Giant-Cell Arteritis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Giant-Cell Arteritis Companies- Novartis, AbbVie, XOMA, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and others.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Therapies- Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs), Baricitinib, Secukinumab 300 mg, Prednisolone, Adalimumab, Tocilizumab, Prednisone and others.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Giant-Cell Arteritis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the Giant-Cell Arteritis Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Giant-Cell Arteritis Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGiant-Cell Arteritis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGiant-Cell Arteritis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Secukinumab: NovartisDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Mavrilimumab: Kiniksa PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)DRL-TC: Dr Reddys LaboratoriesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsGiant-Cell Arteritis Key CompaniesGiant-Cell Arteritis Key ProductsGiant-Cell Arteritis- Unmet NeedsGiant-Cell Arteritis- Market Drivers and BarriersGiant-Cell Arteritis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGiant-Cell Arteritis Analyst ViewsGiant-Cell Arteritis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.