Local Business Owner Builds Savannah's #1 Pressure Washing Company And Gives Back Every Step Of The Way

21 Years of Excellence: All American Pressure Cleaning Earns 500+ Five-Star Reviews While Supporting Local Families in Need

SAVANNAH, GA - October 14, 2025 - What started as a small, local operation has grown into the highest-rated pressure washing company in Savannah. Mike Vidan, owner of All American Pressure Cleaning, has spent 21 years building more than just a business-he's built a reputation for exceptional service, unwavering integrity, and deep community commitment across Savannah, Pooler, and Richmond Hill.

With over 500 five-star reviews and an impressive 98% customer satisfaction rate, All American Pressure Cleaning has become the go-to name for homeowners searching for the best pressure washing company near them-from historic Ardsley Park and The Landings to Ford Plantation and beyond.

"Our team takes pride in every job we do," says Vidan. "We treat every home like it's our own, and that's what's helped us earn the trust of our community."

The Secret to Success: People Who Care

While many companies struggle with turnover, All American Pressure Cleaning has cultivated a team built to last. Most employees have been with the company for over 10 years-a testament to Vidan's leadership and the culture he's created.

"The people behind All American Pressure Cleaning are the real reason we've grown," Vidan explains. "They show up, care about the details, and always go the extra mile. Finding meticulous employees who genuinely care about their work isn't easy, but it's everything."

That attention to detail extends to specialized services like roof cleaning, which requires proper training and education to protect manufacturer warranties and ensure long-lasting results. All American's team undergoes continuous education to stay at the forefront of soft washing and pressure washing techniques.

Giving Back: More Than Just Business

For Mike Vidan, success isn't measured solely in revenue or reviews-it's measured in the impact his company has on the community. A percentage of every job goes directly to local charities, and the company gifts one free house wash every month to a family in need throughout Savannah, Pooler, and Richmond Hill.

"We've always believed in giving back," says Vidan. "During COVID, we disinfected playgrounds just to do something small to help. It's about being part of something bigger than business."

Vidan is inviting the community to get involved. "If you know a family in need who could use a helping hand-maybe they're elderly, going through a tough time, or just need support-contact us at ... . We'd love to help."

Serving Savannah's Finest Neighborhoods

From driveways to rooftops, All American Pressure Cleaning specializes in exterior cleaning services that restore, protect, and beautify homes across the region. Whether it's soft washing a historic home in Ardsley Park, pressure washing a driveway in Pooler, or performing delicate roof cleaning at Ford Plantation, the company's commitment to excellence remains the same.

Homeowners searching for the "best pressure washing company near me" consistently find their answer in All American Pressure Cleaning-and with two decades of proven results, it's easy to see why.

About All American Pressure Cleaning

Founded in 2004 in Savannah, Georgia, All American Pressure Cleaning is the highest-rated full-service exterior cleaning company serving Savannah, Pooler, Richmond Hill, The Landings, Ardsley Park, and Ford Plantation. Specializing in pressure washing, soft washing, and roof cleaning, the company is known for its meticulous attention to detail, exceptional customer service, long-tenured staff, and unwavering commitment to giving back to the local community.

To learn more, request a free quote, or nominate a family for a free house wash, visit AllAmericanPressureCleaning or email ...