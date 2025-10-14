Solis Announces Appointment Of Non-Executive Director

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to appoint Anthony Greenaway as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Greenaway is a geologist with more than three decades of international mining and exploration experience across Latin America (Chile, Brazil, and Mexico), Australia, Asia, and Africa. He has extensive expertise spanning the exploration, development, and production of Lithium, copper, gold, PGE and iron ore projects - including most recently the development of the world-class Salinas lithium deposit in Brazil for Latin Resources (ASX: LRS) from discovery through to the sale of Latin Resources for A$0.6 billion. Mr Greenaway holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from Curtin University. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD). He is currently the Managing Director of Core Energy Minerals (ASX: CR3). Mr Greenaway's appointment will become effective once Solis Minerals' registration as an Australian domiciled company is completed, expected on or around 3 November 202512. Non-Executive Chairman, Chris Gale, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Tony to the Solis Minerals Board. His extensive technical and commercial experience, especially in South America, will be invaluable as we advance our copper project portfolio in Peru. Tony and Mitch, our CEO, have a strong track record of collaboration and value creation from their previous work together. Tony's recent successful development of the Salinas project in Brazil is a testament to his vast experience and excellent technical knowledge." ENDS This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Solis Minerals Ltd.

Contact

Mitch Thomas

Chief Executive Officer Solis Minerals Limited

+61 458 890 355 Media & Broker Enquiries:

Fiona Marshall

White Noise Communications ...

+61 400 512 109

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Southern Coastal Belt of Peru.

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis Minerals is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis Minerals, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

1 Refer ASX: SLM Announcement dated 10 June 2025: Solis Minerals seeks delisting from TSXV

2 Refer ASX: SLM Announcement dated 25 June 2025: TSX-V Delisting and Change to ASX Waivers







