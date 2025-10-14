Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2025

For the three months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share compared to net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.68 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $142 million compared to $140 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share compared to net earnings of $11 million or $1.29 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $406 million compared to $385 million last year.

In the third quarter of 2025, Goodfellow navigated on-going varying economic conditions nationally by focusing on disciplined cost management, margin protection, and targeted growth opportunities in value-added products and specialty markets. These measures, combined with its diversified business model and customer-focused approach, resulted in higher turnover and sales.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.35 per share payable on November 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.