Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2025


2025-10-14 05:15:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the“Company” or“Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

For the three months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share compared to net earnings of $5.8 million or $0.68 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $142 million compared to $140 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share compared to net earnings of $11 million or $1.29 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $406 million compared to $385 million last year.

In the third quarter of 2025, Goodfellow navigated on-going varying economic conditions nationally by focusing on disciplined cost management, margin protection, and targeted growth opportunities in value-added products and specialty markets. These measures, combined with its diversified business model and customer-focused approach, resulted in higher turnover and sales.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.35 per share payable on November 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended For the nine months ended
August 31
2025 		August 31
2024 		August 31
2025 		August 31
2024
$ $ $ $
Sales 141,910 139,668 406,030 385,336
Expenses
Cost of goods sold 106,690 105,280 312,594 294,025
Selling, administrative and general expenses 28,779 25,447 84,719 74,439
Net financial costs 1,242 955 3,240 1,662
136,711 131,682 400,553 370,126
Earnings before income taxes 5,199 7,986 5,477 15,210
Income taxes 1,456 2,236 1,534 4,259
Total comprehensive income 3,743 5,750 3,943 10,951
Net earnings per share – Basic 0.45 0.68 0.47 1.29
Net earnings per share – Diluted 0.44 0.68 0.47 1.29


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As at As at As at
August 31
2025 		November 30
2024 		August 31
2024
$ $ $
Assets
Current Assets
Cash 4,098 5,314 6,273
Trade and other receivables 64,632 56,601 73,775
Income taxes receivable 5,003 6,634 4,849
Inventories 148,403 131,284 131,853
Prepaid expenses 1,640 4,047 2,101
Total Current Assets 223,776 203,880 218,851
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment 42,545 43,883 43,610
Intangible assets 483 896 1,044
Right-of-use assets 20,356 19,936 15,818
Defined benefit plan asset 21,385 21,925 15,325
Other assets 1,885 1,336 1,343
Total Non-Current Assets 86,654 87,976 77,140
Total Assets 310,430 291,856 295,991
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness 22,000 5,913 21,636
Trade and other payables 50,234 49,028 50,043
Provision 804 930 1,747
Current portion of lease liabilities 6,562 6,271 5,326
Total Current Liabilities 79,600 62,142 78,752
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities 15,447 15,203 11,966
Deferred income taxes 8,303 8,303 4,112
Total Non-Current Liabilities 23,750 23,506 16,078
Total Liabilities 103,350 85,648 94,830
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital 9,214 9,309 9,337
Retained earnings 197,866 196,899 191,824
207,080 206,208 201,161
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 310,430 291,856 295,991


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months ended For the nine months ended

August 31
2025 		August 31
2024 		August 31
2025 		August 31
2024
$ $ $ $
Operating Activities
Net earnings 3,743 5,750 3,943 10,951
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment 1,308 1,099 3,857 2,816
Intangible assets 147 148 438 443
Right-of-use assets 1,597 1,266 4,607 3,389
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3 ) (18) (12 ) (95)
Provision 16 (1,027) (126 ) (1,042)
Income taxes 1,456 2,236 1,534 4,259
Interest expense 610 519 1,442 894
Interest on lease liabilities 362 212 1,068 486
Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense 169 (61) 540 22
Share-based compensation 89 - 89 -
Other (4 ) (19) (185 ) (11)
9,490 10,105 17,195 22,112
Changes in non-cash working capital items 30,034 17,964 (21,600 ) (38,912)
Interest paid (979 ) (706) (2,447 ) (1,413)
Income taxes recovered (paid) 107 201 97 (2,822)
29,162 17,459 (23,950 ) (43,147)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 38,652 27,564 (6,755 ) (21,035)
Financing Activities
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans - (6,000) 2,000 -
Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans (35,000 ) (3,000) 20,000 15,000
Payment of lease liabilities (1,488 ) (1,322) (4,307 ) (3,778)
Redemption of shares (216 ) (368) (1,055 ) (537)
Dividends paid - - (2,105 ) (4,256)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (36,704 ) (10,690) 14,533 6,429
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,009 ) (10,082) (2,519 ) (13,982)
Increase in intangible assets (15 ) - (25 ) -
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 22 12 412
Other assets 9 (116) (549 ) (566)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,012 ) (10,176) (3,081 ) (14,136)
Net cash (outflow) inflow 936 6,698 4,697 (28,742)
Cash position, beginning of period 3,162 (7,061) (599 ) 28,379
Cash position, end of period 4,098 (363) 4,098 (363)
Cash position is comprised of
Cash 4,098 6,273 4,098 6,273
Bank overdraft - (6,636) - (6,636)
4,098 (363) 4,098 (363)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital 		Retained
Earnings 		Total
$ $ $
Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003
Net earnings - 10,951 10,951
Total comprehensive income - 10,951 10,951
Dividend - (4,256) (4,256)
Redemption of Shares (42) (495) (537)
Balance as at August 31, 2024 9,337 191,824 201,161
Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208
Net earnings - 3,943 3,943
Total comprehensive income - 3,943 3,943
Dividend - (2,105) (2,105)
Share-based compensation - 89 89
Redemption of Shares (95) (960) (1,055)
Balance as at August 31, 2025 9,214 197,866 207,080


From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
...


MENAFN14102025004107003653ID1110196756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search