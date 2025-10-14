Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2025
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
| For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024
| (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
| Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
| August 31
2025
| August 31
2024
| August 31
2025
| August 31
2024
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Sales
|141,910
|139,668
|406,030
|385,336
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|106,690
|105,280
|312,594
|294,025
|Selling, administrative and general expenses
|28,779
|25,447
|84,719
|74,439
|Net financial costs
|1,242
|955
|3,240
|1,662
|136,711
|131,682
|400,553
|370,126
|Earnings before income taxes
|5,199
|7,986
|5,477
|15,210
|Income taxes
|1,456
|2,236
|1,534
|4,259
|Total comprehensive income
|3,743
|5,750
|3,943
|10,951
|Net earnings per share – Basic
|0.45
|0.68
|0.47
|1.29
|Net earnings per share – Diluted
|0.44
|0.68
|0.47
|1.29
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| (in thousands of dollars)
| Unaudited
|As at
|As at
|As at
| August 31
2025
| November 30
2024
| August 31
2024
|$
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash
|4,098
|5,314
|6,273
|Trade and other receivables
|64,632
|56,601
|73,775
|Income taxes receivable
|5,003
|6,634
|4,849
|Inventories
|148,403
|131,284
|131,853
|Prepaid expenses
|1,640
|4,047
|2,101
|Total Current Assets
|223,776
|203,880
|218,851
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|42,545
|43,883
|43,610
|Intangible assets
|483
|896
|1,044
|Right-of-use assets
|20,356
|19,936
|15,818
|Defined benefit plan asset
|21,385
|21,925
|15,325
|Other assets
|1,885
|1,336
|1,343
|Total Non-Current Assets
|86,654
|87,976
|77,140
|Total Assets
|310,430
|291,856
|295,991
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|22,000
|5,913
|21,636
|Trade and other payables
|50,234
|49,028
|50,043
|Provision
|804
|930
|1,747
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,562
|6,271
|5,326
|Total Current Liabilities
|79,600
|62,142
|78,752
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|15,447
|15,203
|11,966
|Deferred income taxes
|8,303
|8,303
|4,112
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|23,750
|23,506
|16,078
|Total Liabilities
|103,350
|85,648
|94,830
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|9,214
|9,309
|9,337
|Retained earnings
|197,866
|196,899
|191,824
|207,080
|206,208
|201,161
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|310,430
|291,856
|295,991
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
| (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|
| August 31
2025
| August 31
2024
| August 31
2025
| August 31
2024
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
|3,743
|5,750
|3,943
|10,951
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of:
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,308
|1,099
|3,857
|2,816
|Intangible assets
|147
|148
|438
|443
|Right-of-use assets
|1,597
|1,266
|4,607
|3,389
|Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(3 )
|(18)
|(12 )
|(95)
|Provision
|16
|(1,027)
|(126 )
|(1,042)
|Income taxes
|1,456
|2,236
|1,534
|4,259
|Interest expense
|610
|519
|1,442
|894
|Interest on lease liabilities
|362
|212
|1,068
|486
|Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense
|169
|(61)
|540
|22
|Share-based compensation
|89
|-
|89
|-
|Other
|(4 )
|(19)
|(185 )
|(11)
|9,490
|10,105
|17,195
|22,112
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|30,034
|17,964
|(21,600 )
|(38,912)
|Interest paid
|(979 )
|(706)
|(2,447 )
|(1,413)
|Income taxes recovered (paid)
|107
|201
|97
|(2,822)
|29,162
|17,459
|(23,950 )
|(43,147)
|Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|38,652
|27,564
|(6,755 )
|(21,035)
|Financing Activities
|Net (decrease) increase in bank loans
|-
|(6,000)
|2,000
|-
|Net (decrease) increase in CORRA loans
|(35,000 )
|(3,000)
|20,000
|15,000
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,488 )
|(1,322)
|(4,307 )
|(3,778)
|Redemption of shares
|(216 )
|(368)
|(1,055 )
|(537)
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|(2,105 )
|(4,256)
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|(36,704 )
|(10,690)
|14,533
|6,429
|Investing Activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(1,009 )
|(10,082)
|(2,519 )
|(13,982)
|Increase in intangible assets
|(15 )
|-
|(25 )
|-
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|3
|22
|12
|412
|Other assets
|9
|(116)
|(549 )
|(566)
|Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|(1,012 )
|(10,176)
|(3,081 )
|(14,136)
|Net cash (outflow) inflow
|936
|6,698
|4,697
|(28,742)
|Cash position, beginning of period
|3,162
|(7,061)
|(599 )
|28,379
|Cash position, end of period
|4,098
|(363)
|4,098
|(363)
|Cash position is comprised of
|Cash
|4,098
|6,273
|4,098
|6,273
|Bank overdraft
|-
|(6,636)
|-
|(6,636)
|4,098
|(363)
|4,098
|(363)
|GOODFELLOW INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|For the nine months ended August 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024
| (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
| Share
Capital
| Retained
Earnings
|Total
|$
|$
|$
|Balance as at November 30, 2023
|9,379
|185,624
|195,003
|Net earnings
|-
|10,951
|10,951
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|10,951
|10,951
|Dividend
|-
|(4,256)
|(4,256)
|Redemption of Shares
|(42)
|(495)
|(537)
|Balance as at August 31, 2024
|9,337
|191,824
|201,161
|Balance as at November 30, 2024
|9,309
|196,899
|206,208
|Net earnings
|-
|3,943
|3,943
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|3,943
|3,943
|Dividend
|-
|(2,105)
|(2,105)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|89
|89
|Redemption of Shares
|(95)
|(960)
|(1,055)
|Balance as at August 31, 2025
|9,214
|197,866
|207,080
