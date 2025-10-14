Banzai To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference On Monday, October 20, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Banzai Founder and CEO Joe Davy, and CFO Dean Ditto will attend the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference taking place October 20-21, 2025, at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego. Mr. Davy will also host an in-person presentation and webcast on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET in Track 2.

LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: October 20-21, 2025

Location: Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings, In-person presentation

Attendees: Founder and CEO Joe Davy, CFO Dean Ditto

Presentation: Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET in Track 2

Webcast Registration: #register

Conference Website: Click here

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Banzai management, please contact your LD Micro conference representative or email your request to at ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 140,000 customers including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



Media

Nancy Norton

Chief Legal Officer, Banzai

...