Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Banzai To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference On Monday, October 20, 2025


2025-10-14 04:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that Banzai Founder and CEO Joe Davy, and CFO Dean Ditto will attend the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference taking place October 20-21, 2025, at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego. Mr. Davy will also host an in-person presentation and webcast on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET in Track 2.

LD Micro Main Event XIX
Date: October 20-21, 2025
Location: Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA
Format: In-person one-on-one meetings, In-person presentation
Attendees: Founder and CEO Joe Davy, CFO Dean Ditto
Presentation: Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET in Track 2
Webcast Registration: #register
Conference Website: Click here

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Banzai management, please contact your LD Micro conference representative or email your request to at ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 140,000 customers including RBC, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
...

Media
Nancy Norton
Chief Legal Officer, Banzai
...


MENAFN14102025004107003653ID1110196637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search