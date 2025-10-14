Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TFI International Updates Third Quarter Earnings Webcast Time


2025-10-14 04:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, 2025 as previously announced. The company will now hold a webcast on Friday, October 31, 2025 to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET (adjusted from 8:30 a.m. ET).

Webcast Details:

  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
  • Live webcast & replay: Presentations & Reports within the Investors section of the Company website

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit .

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
...


