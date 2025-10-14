Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sharjah Launches Payflex For Interest-Free Instalments Of Government Service Fees

2025-10-14 03:51:59
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has launched 'PayFlex', a new system that allows customers to pay government service fees in interest-free installments. The initiative, announced during Gitex Global 2025 , aims to enhance Sharjah's digital payment ecosystem.

According to SFD, PayFlex enables individuals and businesses to settle their government service fees electronically or over the counter through the Tahseel platform, with payment periods extending up to six months and instant approval. The system involves no additional charges, offering a more flexible and accessible option for residents and companies.

The department said PayFlex will play a key role in easing financial burdens and advancing financial inclusion by providing secure, user-friendly payment options.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at SFD, said the launch of PayFlex reflects the department's commitment to developing smart financial solutions that promote innovation and improve customer convenience.

MENAFN14102025000049011007ID1110196578

