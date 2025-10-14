Azerbaijan Begins Careful Integration Of Sukuk Into Its Financial System

Azerbaijan is taking its first concrete steps toward the implementation of Islamic finance, marking a potentially transformative moment for the country's financial landscape. At the heart of this initiative is the introduction of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, through a project spearheaded by the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and funded by an Islamic finance grant.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%